Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Siew Ting Foo, HP

An accomplished global marketing and innovation leader, Foo is helping to build the global tech brand with a local soul.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Siew Ting Foo, HP
#LeadersForGood 

Siew Ting Foo

Chief marketing officer, Greater Asia
HP
Singapore
Member since 2018

Siew Ting Foo was appointed HP's chief marketing officer for Greater Asia in Feb 2021, a rapid career ascension given she only joined HP four years ago. 

But this is testament to her abilities. Foo has wasted little time driving forward HP's vision to become the “world’s most sustainable and just technology company” by 2030. In the last nine months alone, she has spearheaded three campaigns in the PC and print category that won awards for outstanding work, as well as launching a Pan-HP sustainability campaign for the 2021 Summer Olympics which topped industry ratings in Australia.

A hands-on marketer, Foo believes in “walking the talk”. In 2021 she launched a global sustainability campaign with two Super Bowl advertisements with a narrative of HP inspiring thoughtful ideas across sustainability and DEI. The campaign was launched as part of the Tokyo Olympics. She did not stop there, as part of this campaign, HP partnered with start-up accelerator Ocean Impact Organisation (OIO) to launch the Generation Impact Incubator, a programme seeking out the next generation of eco-innovation in Australia and giving young Aussies the chance to bring their ocean-saving ideas to life. Exposure to the campaign drove significant positive gains in all brand-imagery metrics.

Foo prides herself in building an inclusive, diverse and resilient team with purpose. During the pandemic, she developed a marketing manifesto called MAGIC to unite and motivate her team. This manifesto consists of five principles aligned closely with Foo's own goal to unleash one’s potential for high-performing results, and serves as a foundation to build deeper connections and brand trust, by staying close to audience needs and true to the brand purpose. 

A keen believer in empowering talent to reach their potential, Foo mentors individual contributors at all levels across HP, plus provides leadership to high-potential leaders in the HP Trailblazer programme while contributing to women’s leadership initiatives across the company. She also champions the progress of her team by showcasing and advocating for them in global leadership and women’s programmes.

Foo has held several roles in her time at HP. In February 2021, she was promoted to CMO for Greater Asia for HP from her previous role as vice president and global head of marketing strategy and planning, print category, her third role in four years at the tech giant. 

