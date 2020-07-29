hp

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Siew Ting Foo, HP
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Siew Ting Foo, HP

Foo has ensured that the legacy technology company remains top-of-mind and even hip, especially with its core consumer base.

HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
Oct 22, 2019
Ad Nut

HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign

THE WORK: 'Achieve gamefulness' for HP Omen by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.

The communication problem in the communications industry
Sep 12, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The communication problem in the communications industry

In-house comms heads open up about how PR agencies should communicate more effectively with them.

HP presents three un-stereotypical Japanese women
Aug 17, 2018
David Blecken

HP presents three un-stereotypical Japanese women

New work for the Spectre laptop is a subtle but refreshing break from the TV norm.

Spikes Asia and HP announce Young Spikes Design competition
Jun 29, 2018
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia and HP announce Young Spikes Design competition

Competition will highlight how agencies and brands can use print to increase engagement.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia