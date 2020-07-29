hp
Finding purpose in 2020: Shiseido, HP, Jollibee and Jio Creative Labs
[The next generation is] questioning—actually, they’re refusing—to give their time and attention to brands without a purpose, says Naomi Yamamoto, COO at Shiseido.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Siew Ting Foo, HP
Foo has ensured that the legacy technology company remains top-of-mind and even hip, especially with its core consumer base.
HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
THE WORK: 'Achieve gamefulness' for HP Omen by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
The communication problem in the communications industry
In-house comms heads open up about how PR agencies should communicate more effectively with them.
HP presents three un-stereotypical Japanese women
New work for the Spectre laptop is a subtle but refreshing break from the TV norm.
Spikes Asia and HP announce Young Spikes Design competition
Competition will highlight how agencies and brands can use print to increase engagement.
