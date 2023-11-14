Analysis Data News Advertising Marketing
Samuel Tan
1 day ago

October 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: HP Indonesia

Through targeted promotions at key technology conventions, information tech company HP Indonesia has managed to significantly increase its brand and advertising awareness in October.

Photo: HP Indonesia/Facebook
Photo: HP Indonesia/Facebook

HP has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Indonesia for the month of October, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the computer and electronics maker saw an uplift of 5.5% points over the four-week period.

HP Indonesia recently participated in Indocomtech 2023—a convention showcasing latest technology developments in Indonesia—where it offered promotions on selected consumer electronic products and accessories.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, HP’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 14.6 on 26 September to a high of 20.1 by 23 October. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, ride-hailing platform Maxim recorded a 5.1-point jump in Ad Awareness from 25.4 on 30 September to 30.5 by 19 October, while e-commerce platform Tokopedia saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.0 points from 17.0 on 27 September to 22.0 by 21 October.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Australia from 26 August to 25 September 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.

Source:
Campaign Asia

