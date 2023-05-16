Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Matt Che

Chief marketing officer

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

China

Member since 2022

The APAC CMO oversees Budweiser, Budweiser Supreme, Corona, Hoegaarden, Blue Girl and Harbin marketing efforts. Under his leadership, these brands have established strong leadership positions in China. Despite stiff competition from 26 nationwide beer brands, Budweiser captures 34% of brand power, according to Kantar’s consumer demand index.

One of Budweiser's key campaigns was the FIFA World Cup, where three key brands—Budweiser, Harbin, and Sedrin—were activated for the first time. This activation increased brand power and awareness for Budweiser and Harbin in a non-sales-peak season. Another successful campaign was focused on Corona, positioning it as the number one lifestyle beer brand through investing in the lime ritual, sunset experience, and ocean protection.

To remain connected with Gen-Z in a digitalised world, Budweiser has recruited different digital experts, data scientists, and marketing technology professionals to turn big data into impactful and meaningful connections with consumers. The company has also established an innovation force to satisfy evolving consumer needs, fostering product innovation in an agile and consumer-centric way.

Skills building and people development are essential to Che. Investing actively in staff training and capability building, he’s initiated several modules on growth strategy, leadership, commercial knowledge, effective communication, and digital marketing.

As the CMO of Budweiser, he has led the charge of fostering a brand culture that values diversity and equality while creating an impact in local communities through ESG initiatives. Some of these initiatives include Corona Extra Lime, which won the Asia Spikes Grand Prix and Golden award in Creative Commerce Category, Corona Ocean Protection, Sedrin Fujian Lychee Project, and Budweiser Eye Talk, which supports the LGBTQ+ community.

An active advocate of good DEI practices at the workplace, his voice within the global DEI committee has increased female leadership from 36% to 45% in the APAC marketing team, the highest percentage among all functions in APAC.

Che makes his industry presence felt by participating in important advertising events. He was on the jury panel for the Grand Prix for Effie Greater China and a jury member of the Influencer Marketing track, setting and evolving the category rules. He has also been a speaker at the ROI awards, sharing Budweiser's practice in supporting the ESG journey of the company through marketing efforts.

Returning to the Power List for the second time in a row, with Che at the helm, Budweiser’s marketing efforts are always on tap, delivering refreshing and creative work that elevates the brand leaving enthusiasts reaching for a cold one.