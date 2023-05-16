Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group

Haysom’s campaigns for Suncorp have not only been multi-award winning but have shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator for the insurance and banking provider.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Mim Haysom

Executive general manager, brand and marketing
Suncorp Group
Australia
New member

With 110 employees spread across Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, Mim Haysom oversees the marketing operation for the Australian finance, insurance and banking company Suncorp Group. She is responsible for developing the overarching brand strategy and the full marketing plan for ten brands, including Suncorp, AAMI, GIO, APIA, and Shannons. 

Haysom and her teams' finest hour has been developing Suncorp's One House project – a prototype of the world's first home designed, scientifically tested, and built to withstand cyclones, floods and bushfires. A 60-second TV ad introduced the One House project, followed by product ads for Suncorp insurance. 

The 'One House to Save Many' campaign was praised for elevating the very important discussion around how to make Australia's communities more resilient to increasing severity of weather events. At the same time, it has been recognised on the global stage for its innovation and creativity. Winning the Grand Prix for Innovation at Cannes and winning five of Australia’s 16 Cannes Lions last year. On the back of this campaign, Suncorp had its most prosperous year ever and has continued to produce fantastic results for the company and its clients.

Haysom has shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator. Using projects like the 'One House To Save Many' campaign to closely associate the national resilience strategy to Suncorp bank in order to reset the latter's growth plan. The Group's three-year plan now includes resilience as a pillar since it is critical to the future and affects every aspect of the value chain.

In addition to leading a multi-skilled marketing team across 10 brands and three geographies, Haysom has also taken on a leadership role in a Group-wide sustainability and diversity committee, which prioritises initiatives, sets targets and manages performance in line with Suncorp’s strategic objectives, including ESG and resilience opportunities and risks.

Having launched a monthly engagement survey to derive insights on what needs to be done for her team to be successful, Haysom has seen employee engagement lift considerably in the past couple of years. This has significantly impacted clients and the organisation while working in a high-performing team and earning industry-wide acclaim.

 
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.