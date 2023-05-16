Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Mim Haysom

Executive general manager, brand and marketing

Suncorp Group

Australia

New member

With 110 employees spread across Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, Mim Haysom oversees the marketing operation for the Australian finance, insurance and banking company Suncorp Group. She is responsible for developing the overarching brand strategy and the full marketing plan for ten brands, including Suncorp, AAMI, GIO, APIA, and Shannons.

Haysom and her teams' finest hour has been developing Suncorp's One House project – a prototype of the world's first home designed, scientifically tested, and built to withstand cyclones, floods and bushfires. A 60-second TV ad introduced the One House project, followed by product ads for Suncorp insurance.

The 'One House to Save Many' campaign was praised for elevating the very important discussion around how to make Australia's communities more resilient to increasing severity of weather events. At the same time, it has been recognised on the global stage for its innovation and creativity. Winning the Grand Prix for Innovation at Cannes and winning five of Australia’s 16 Cannes Lions last year. On the back of this campaign, Suncorp had its most prosperous year ever and has continued to produce fantastic results for the company and its clients.

Haysom has shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator. Using projects like the 'One House To Save Many' campaign to closely associate the national resilience strategy to Suncorp bank in order to reset the latter's growth plan. The Group's three-year plan now includes resilience as a pillar since it is critical to the future and affects every aspect of the value chain.

In addition to leading a multi-skilled marketing team across 10 brands and three geographies, Haysom has also taken on a leadership role in a Group-wide sustainability and diversity committee, which prioritises initiatives, sets targets and manages performance in line with Suncorp’s strategic objectives, including ESG and resilience opportunities and risks.

Having launched a monthly engagement survey to derive insights on what needs to be done for her team to be successful, Haysom has seen employee engagement lift considerably in the past couple of years. This has significantly impacted clients and the organisation while working in a high-performing team and earning industry-wide acclaim.