Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sarah Tucker, LinkedIn

Sarah Tucker

Head of APAC marketing, marketing solutions, enterprise

LinkedIn

Australia

New Member

As the APAC marketing head of LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions’ enterprise business, Sarah Tucker has forged a strategic path that has positioned LMS as experts in B2B Marketing across the region. Over the past year, she’s done so through a series of events and thought leadership advertorials and editorials.

Between last August to November, she helped stage three major tentpole events in India, Singapore and Australia on the future of B2B Marketing, featuring keynotes from Byron Sharp, Mark Ritson and Microsoft's chief sustainability officer. She also led the team to partner with leading trade publication Mi3 and bring APAC agencies and marketers live news and feature stories about the B2B sector from Cannes 2022.

Over the past 12 months, the content marketing extraordinaire has created 30 articles and five podcasts on B2B subjects with over 30 clients, agencies and partners, including ServiceNow, Salesforce and DocuSign. Despite economic pressures in the media and tech industry, her contributions helped LMS hit quarterly goals in APAC markets like India, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Multiple markets recorded double-digit growth for the quarter and APAC is becoming a strong region for LMS globally.

Meanwhile, Tucker actively promotes brand collaborations and internal partnerships between Microsoft Advertising and LinkedIn. Their collaboration together with IPG Reprise Force for Good for Earth Day won an APAC Marketing with Purpose Award in the 2022 Microsoft Advertising regional partner awards.

She has also connected Dentsu, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and HeadOffice.Space, to co-develop the industry-first Dentsu Nxt Space which debuted at CES 2023 and won Top Debut in the Metaverse at the 2023 American Metaverse Awards.

While growing LMS’ market share is important, Tucker finds fulfillment in highlighting the need for real conversation and awareness of gender inequality in the marketing industry. At LinkedIn, Tucker built and launched a four-month training programme dedicated to helping women across the region elevate their professional brand internally and externally. The programme shares insights on gaining mentors and sponsors, and all participants receive a certificate upon completion.

Beyond the organisation, she has engaged UN Women to create a partnership that hosts a series of events for International Women’s Day in 2022 and 2023, supporting young professionals, female talent, and working mothers through the power of events and roundtable discussions with CMOs and CEOs.

Tucker joined LinkedIn in 2020 from Foxtel Media where she had been leading the internal and external communications for one of Australia’s largest video providers for the past five years. Earlier roles included providing marketing and communication strategies at agencies for Australian entrepreneurs, start-ups and B2B brands.