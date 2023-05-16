Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Neil Trinidad, GCash

Trinidad's exceptional work rate in launching and overseeing viral campaigns has helped GCash become The Philippines’ number one financial app.

Neil Trinidad

Chief marketing officer
GCash
Philippines
New member

A new addition to this year's Power List, Neil Trinidad, was appointed chief marketing officer in Feb 2023 for GCash, the leading e-wallet in the Philippines with over 70 million users. 

A veteran of marketing and sales across FMCG, tech and e-commerce, Trinidad joined GCash after a successful stint as CMO of top ecommerce platform Lazada, and before that built his nearly two-decade career in Unilever across local, regional and global roles, as well as a stint with Google as an industry manager. 

While it’s only been a few months since taking the helm at GCash, it's clear Trinidad has hit the ground running. Back in March, he oversaw the launch of GCash Stories, an inspiring series of short videos that showcase how GCash has empowered millions of Filipinos. The films have gone viral on YouTube, racking up millions of views.

Trinidad also saw the successful rollout of 10 innovations for the GCash app that are designed to bring the future of finance to all Filipinos. 

Launched at the GCash FutureCast 2023, the company's largest media event of the year, the innovations include allowing Filipinos overseas in Japan, Australia, Italy and the USA to send money for free to their loved ones back home, as well as introducing NFT hub which enables Filipinos to explore the world of non-fungible tokens, in addition to doubling on security, offering new investments products, and more.

Thanks, in part, to these successful launches and Trinidad's exceptional work rate, the GCash app continues to go from strength to strength and is currently the #1 Finance Super App in the Philippines with the most downloads, the highest monthly active users, and even the highest daily active users.

Already a household name in the Philippines, the GCash app has also just recently rolled out in the UK and Canada and looks to repeat its success in other markets. While only a few months into his post, it's safe to say Trinidad has already made his mark and seems ever determined to realise the GCash vision of 'Finance For All.'

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

