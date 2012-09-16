neil trinidad

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Neil Trinidad, GCash
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Neil Trinidad, GCash

Trinidad's exceptional work rate in launching and overseeing viral campaigns has helped GCash become The Philippines’ number one financial app.

Unilever brands take the lead in co-creation
Sep 16, 2012
Byravee Iyer

Unilever brands take the lead in co-creation

ASIA PACIFIC - Consumer products giant Unilever has begun to use consumers as a source for insights and ideas for two of its top brands, Closeup and Pond's.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

1 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

4 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

6 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

7 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

9 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

10 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI