Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Yajuan Wang (Zhiheng), Red

National influencing app in China, under the leadership of Wang, is now building comprehensive products’ word-of-mouth marketing mechanism to tackle pain points for brands.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Yajuan Wang (Zhiheng), Red
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Yajuan Wang (Zhiheng)

Chief marketing officer
Red
China
New member 

Little Red Book, also known as Little Red Book or Xiaohongshu, is a widely popular Chinese social shopping app that boasts over 300 million monthly active users. Since its inception in 2013, it has focused on female beauty products and gained immense popularity, leading Chinese netizens to refer to Tencent's WeChat as "Little Green Book" when it introduced a new picture-sharing feature.

At the helm of this remarkable success is Red's CMO, Yajuan Wang, also known as Zhiheng. Leading the charge with her commercial team, Zhiheng has devised a new process to upgrade brand awareness, product seed-planting (influencing), and transaction conversion. As Zhiheng stated at the 2023 Red Will Commercial Conference, "Influencing is about communicating the value of a product through word of mouth," and "Red's vision to support the growth of great products has never been changed."

While Red excels in community sharing, influencing, and even deinfluencing, conversion and monetization remain challenging areas. Thus, business marketing is Zhiheng's top priority, and she and her team have worked diligently to help brands overcome these pain points. For instance, during a keynote speech at the Red Will conference, she highlighted the success of Proya, a C-beauty brand that has been working with Red for over three years. Proya continues to influence through scenarios, promoting new products through top products, and expanding from a popular single product to a matrix of products, which, according to Zhiheng, lengthens the life cycle of super products and captures users' minds, leading to commercial success.

Zhiheng and her team have also worked with various brands and third-party platforms to analyze Red's closed-loop marketing. They found that with better influencing, the vast majority of brands marketing, whether online e-commerce or offline channels, could achieve full-funnel growth.

Although Red faces the pressure of lower conversion rates on its platform, brands marketing in China cannot ignore the app's power for conversion in other online and offline channels. Red is considered a guide for millions of consumers, particularly young ones, for buying and shopping in China.

Red, with 20 million daily active content creators online, is quickly becoming a favorite platform for brands and is opening the Chinese market to new domestic and international brands. For example, when Amika, a haircare brand from the US, entered the Chinese market, it first gained popularity on the Red app by tapping into Shanghai's underground voguing community.

Despite Red's already impressive success, Zhiheng and Red's commercialisation efforts hardly cease. Recently, Red launched online group buying to open up the closed loop of local dining, allowing users to purchase group packages and consume them directly in stores from the product notes in the app. This new feature poses a challenge to Meituan and Dianping.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.