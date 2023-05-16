Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Erin Silvoy

Vice president, product and marketing

Starbucks Asia Pacific

Singapore

New member

Erin Silvoy first joined Starbucks in 2012 and previously held several leadership roles in the U.S. and Canada for the company, including leading U.S. Beverage and U.S. Food Category Brand Management.

Now based in Singapore, Silvoy oversees the marketing operation for the coffeehouse giant across 15 markets in Asia Pacific. The past year has been a particularly busy period with the opening of the 5,000th store in the region and 20% sales growth year on year in the region, demonstrating the strength and relevance of the brand.

As part of this growth journey, Silvoy has helped deliver record sales by successfully launching the Starbucks Refreshers platform into the Asia Pacific region via the Starbucks Refreshers ‘Boldly Refreshing’ campaign—a series of summer beverages. She also oversaw the successful launch of Syrup Deconstruction into Asia Pacific (first globally), allowing customers to reduce the sugar and sweetness of their beverages without compromising on flavour.

Partnerships have also played an integral role in Starbucks' continued growth in the region, enabling the brand to reach new customers and keep in step with key cultural trends. The past year Silvoy has proudly overseen successful collaborations with Emily in Paris, Line Friends, and Alice & Olivia, as well as a wide-ranging partnership with food delivery superapp, Grab, including allowing customers to earn Starbucks Rewards for their purchases on Grab. The partnership also provides food assistance to communities in SEA, while reducing food waste, through Starbucks FoodShare food donation program.

When she's not busy launching campaigns that help drive record sales, or facilitating innovative partnerships, Silvoy is currently the executive sponsor of The Culture Club and a member of the Women’s Impact Network.

Prior to Starbucks, Silvoy was a management consultant with Bain & Company, where she focused on retail and restaurant engagements. Additionally, she has held marketing roles at Boston Ballet and State Street Corporation. She now resides in Singapore with her husband and two young daughters, and her favourite Starbucks beverage is cold brew.