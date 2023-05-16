Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks

Silvoy has overseen a series of successful launches and innovative partnerships for Starbucks in the region, resulting in year-on-year growth for the brand.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Erin Silvoy

Vice president, product and marketing
Starbucks Asia Pacific
Singapore
New member

Erin Silvoy first joined Starbucks in 2012 and previously held several leadership roles in the U.S. and Canada for the company, including leading U.S. Beverage and U.S. Food Category Brand Management.  

Now based in Singapore, Silvoy oversees the marketing operation for the coffeehouse giant across 15 markets in Asia Pacific. The past year has been a particularly busy period with the opening of the 5,000th store in the region and 20% sales growth year on year in the region, demonstrating the strength and relevance of the brand.

As part of this growth journey, Silvoy has helped deliver record sales by successfully launching the Starbucks Refreshers platform into the Asia Pacific region via the Starbucks Refreshers ‘Boldly Refreshing’ campaign—a series of summer beverages. She also oversaw the successful launch of Syrup Deconstruction into Asia Pacific (first globally), allowing customers to reduce the sugar and sweetness of their beverages without compromising on flavour.

Partnerships have also played an integral role in Starbucks' continued growth in the region, enabling the brand to reach new customers and keep in step with key cultural trends. The past year Silvoy has proudly overseen successful collaborations with Emily in Paris, Line Friends, and Alice & Olivia, as well as a wide-ranging partnership with food delivery superapp, Grab, including allowing customers to earn Starbucks Rewards for their purchases on Grab. The partnership also provides food assistance to communities in SEA, while reducing food waste, through Starbucks FoodShare food donation program.

When she's not busy launching campaigns that help drive record sales, or facilitating innovative partnerships, Silvoy is currently the executive sponsor of The Culture Club and a member of the Women’s Impact Network.

Prior to Starbucks, Silvoy was a management consultant with Bain & Company, where she focused on retail and restaurant engagements. Additionally, she has held marketing roles at Boston Ballet and State Street Corporation. She now resides in Singapore with her husband and two young daughters, and her favourite Starbucks beverage is cold brew.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.