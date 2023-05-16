Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Danielle Jin, Visa

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Danielle Jin

SVP, head of marketing, APAC

Visa

Member since 2021

As the SVP and head of marketing, Asia Pacific at Visa, Danielle Jin has a say in developing all the marketing campaigns in the region. Her campaigns focus on creating an inclusive and innovative payment environment through e-commerce, contactless and everyday spending, leveraging sponsorship and experiential marketing.

During the pandemic, Visa won numerous awards for its marketing efforts, such as Best Content Marketing, Best Use of Partnership, and Best Pivot Initiative.

A noteworthy initiative in Japan involved commissioning new qualitative and quantitative research to understand why debit remains a largely untapped opportunity. While awareness levels in the country were high, understanding debit and its differentiation versus other payments was still considerably low. To counter this, Visa targeted specific segments with relevant use cases to show how debit fits their lifestyles and co-marketed with critical clients. This approach proved successful, with the campaign scoring high on regional brand association.

The pandemic kickstarted a digital push in many Asian markets, riding on that momentum, Jin signed off on an awareness, educational, and behavioural change omnichannel campaign for daily commuters in Bangkok to introduce a seamless payment system. Tap to Pay; the contactless Visa payment option helped remove key pain points of MRTA’s users: queuing at the ticket booth, carrying coins, and owning multiple cards for different operators. With this launch, Bangkok joined the likes of London, New York, Dubai, Syndey and Singapore for a fast, convenient and secure way to commute.

Similar contactless payment awareness drives in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam helped with Visa’s penetration in these markets.

A key differentiator for the brand has been its sponsorship efforts. Stepping outside traditional sports to include esports, fashion, and gaming, Visa has established its presence where the consumers are and given clients diverse options to connect with their audience.

Jin's innovative approach to marketing campaigns has won Visa numerous awards, and her focus on creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality aligns with Campaign Asia-Pacific's expectations for senior CMOs.