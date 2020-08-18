visa

Women to Watch 2020: Danielle Jin, Visa
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Because of Jin’s keen eye for merging creativity with data, Visa’s woes during the pandemic have been swiftly salvaged.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Frederique Covington Corbett, Visa
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

While Visa's CMO had a gush of high-decibel marketing activities before the pandemic, she's quickly evolved her capabilities to be an empathetic leader since.

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.

One-word answers with Visa CMO Lynne Biggar
Oct 14, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The marketing leader shares what the future of payment means to her.

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.

