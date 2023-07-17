Visa does a number on the FIFA Women's World Cup

On the eve of the FIFA Women's World Cup, one might think Ad Nut would be tired of endless football ads by now. But alas, instead of the sounds of ceaseless FIFA-related brand activiations, this squirrel's ears are becoming more attuned to the sounds of crickets, and Ad Nut is not referring to that other ball sport played on a pitch.

So, at a time when the lack of PR and brand activity around the World Cup is being called out, Ad Nut can only welcome the notable exceptions to the rule from major brand sponsors, including the latest work from Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, supported by media agency Starcom for Visa.

The campaign, entitled 'Behind Every Number, There's a Story', focuses on the various challenges a player might face as signified by the number on her jersey. In this case, it's the trials and tribulations of a fictional player number 5 playing for Australia (above) or New Zealand.

Nonetheless, the storytelling in the film is average. The theme of persevering and overcoming obstacles in sport, complete with scenes of being knocked down and getting up again, has been terribly overdone by this point. Having a fictional player's story being told only adds to the impersonal and generic feel.

At least other digital and OOH assets which followed the film celebrate the stories behind Team Visa world-renowned footballers, Ellie Carpenter (Lyon and Matildas) and Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory and NZ Football Ferns) who are returning home to play for their country.

Overall however, there's a glaring lack of originality here, and adding a jersey number to help tell the story doesn't really move the dial.

To Ad Nut, the best number-related story here is Visa's 20-year support of women in sports and fifth consecutive sponsorship of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

That, and having one more major sponsor invest in a campaign around an event that has curiously attracted relatively little attention by other brands looking to connect with an audience in celebrating women's achievements in sport.

