Inside the campaign for Reese’s instant sell-out Thanksgiving Pie
3 days ago
Diana Bradley

Planning for the earned media push for the oversized peanut butter cups in the US started in late summer.

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
Oct 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.

ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka
Jan 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Phoenix Ogilvy as the official marketing and communications agency for the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.

