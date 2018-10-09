Search
cup
3 days ago
Inside the campaign for Reese’s instant sell-out Thanksgiving Pie
Planning for the earned media push for the oversized peanut butter cups in the US started in late summer.
Oct 9, 2018
Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.
Jan 3, 2012
ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Phoenix Ogilvy as the official marketing and communications agency for the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins