The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech
Leaders from FIFA, La Liga and Arsenal FC discuss their plans for Asia domination.
Women's World Cup spots score terribly on branding and sales measures
Public found the ads involving and emotional but weren't sure which brands they were for.
Football boots rival sports into touch
F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.
Post World Cup data breakdown: Was it worth it?
Viewed by half the planet, the tournament was a perfect platform for APAC brands to demonstrate relevance, test deals and tap new segments.
Bend it like the Chinese players
Nike's 'Dare to Become' campaign shows a glimpse of the future when China becomes the football superpower.
Chinese appliance brand on the hook for US$12 million in refunds as France wins World Cup
Vatti and its franchisees must pay consumers some RMB79 million (US$11.8 million) in reimbursements after Les Bleus claimed the World Cup crown last night.
