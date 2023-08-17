The Work Advertising
Charlotte Rawlings
16 hours ago

Tourism Australia congratulates England in Women’s World Cup ad

The ad follows England’s victory against Australia in the semi-final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Tourism Australia has released a tactical ad poking fun at England’s victory against Australia during the semi-final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The ad features brand ambassador Ruby, the souvenir kangaroo, on the beach with some women footballers alongside the line: “At least our holidays are unbeatable. Well done England. Come and say g’day.”

The work will run in print media and select digital out-of-home locations across London, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

England’s 3-1 win took place on 16 August and the ad will run for 48 hours after the victory.

Ads also teased the upcoming game on the morning of 16 August in national media including The TimesThe Telegraph and Metro.

“The friendly rivalry between Australia and England is best seen on the sporting field and with all eyes on today’s momentous match between our two nations, this is the perfect moment to playfully remind England fans that although the whistle didn’t go our way, Australia’s holidays remain unbeatable,” Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s regional general manager for UK and Northern Europe, said.

“The tactical placements showcase the knockout landscapes in Australia and extend a warm invitation to millions of England fans to come and say g’day.”


 
The creative included a 30-second film featuring Ruby as a sports commentator, reporting on the destinations and experiences on offer across Australia.

It also featured rising stars from Queensland Indigenous Football’s young female team having a kickabout on a Gold Coast beach.  

M&C Saatchi Sydney created the strategic concepts in collaboration with Tourism Australia’s Studio, which produced the creative. Media was handled by UM.

The campaign follows Tourism Australia’s nine-minute film "Come and say g'day" by M&C Saatchi Sydney.

"Come and say g'day" followed the friendship between Ruby and Louie, a magical unicorn.
 
Source:
Campaign UK

