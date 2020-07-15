football

Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Jul 15, 2020
Mark McFarlane

Why brands should tap into Asia's growing football fanbase

Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.

AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience
Jul 10, 2020
Oliver McAteer

AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience

The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.

Singapore's Sea Group buys local football club
Feb 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Singapore's Sea Group buys local football club

The local internet giant wants to breathe new life into Singapore's football scene.

Douyin scores for football leagues
Jan 17, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Douyin scores for football leagues

Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.

Manchester United hunts first creative director
Jan 14, 2020
Omar Oakes

Manchester United hunts first creative director

UK's biggest football club wants someone with a decade's experience working in agencies.

Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'
Oct 21, 2019
Arvind Hickman

Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'

Launch follows ugly scenes in Sofia this week, where players were subjected to racist abuse.

