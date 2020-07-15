football
Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.
AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience
The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.
Singapore's Sea Group buys local football club
The local internet giant wants to breathe new life into Singapore's football scene.
Douyin scores for football leagues
Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.
Manchester United hunts first creative director
UK's biggest football club wants someone with a decade's experience working in agencies.
Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'
Launch follows ugly scenes in Sofia this week, where players were subjected to racist abuse.
