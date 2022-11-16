Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers past, present and future

Nike has brought together footballers past, present and future as part of a star-studded World Cup campaign.

"Footballverse" runs for more than four minutes and features a dozen Nike athletes, including Alex Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldinho and Sam Kerr.

The film rests on the timeless debate of who is the greatest player of all time.

A group of scientists come up with the idea to turn their lab into a large football arena where they can transport the players in to play each other. There is comedy along the way as one of the scientists brings in his uncle.

The soundtrack is Weird Science, written by Danny Elfman and performed by Oingo Boingo.

As part of the campaign, football fans can also visit a Footballverse experience in Nikeland on Roblox, where they can compete against their friends in the Nike Cup Clash.

In a statement, Nike said: "'Footballverse' exemplifies Nike's long-standing belief that the future of sport has infinite potential – and encourages a new generation of footballers to prove it. Put simply, the game is never done.

"By championing incredible Nike players, past and present, 'Footballverse' also shows that every generation of athletes makes a unique footprint on the game, expands the sport, and inspires future generations to leave their mark."