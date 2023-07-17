The Work Advertising
Gurjit Degun
2 days ago

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

The film stars 11 players, as well as Brandi Chastain.

Nike is showcasing the varied skills of top footballers in its Fifa Women's World Cup ad.

"What the football" opens with a father and daughter on the edge of their seats as they watch Brandi Chastain take a penalty in the 1999 tournament, which led to the USA winning the cup.

However, things take a turn when the dad takes a comical slip on a banana peel and gets a glimpse of the future.

It's 2023 and his daughter talks him through the different players and their tale, explaining: "We are in the middle of a very important time. The competition is better than ever."

As she explains each footballer's talents, the film shows them in the specific environment. American player Sophia Smith, for example, is "so good, it's scary" and she is pictured in a frightening way.

Of Brazilian player Aha Hegerberg, she says "it takes everyone to stop her from scoring". The ad shows the player on the pitch with lots of people, including some football mascots, rushing to the pitch to stop her.

At the end, Chastain turns up at the door with a cake to celebrate the man waking from his coma.

The campaign also includes a series of episodic films about the players, which highlight their talents and continue the themes in the ad. Nike will also create "dedicated and insights-backed recovery spaces" for the athletes.

Tanya Hvizdak, vice-president of global women's sports marketing, said: "At Nike, we have always firmly believed that the voice of the athlete has the power to change the world. For the past 50 years, we've worked with athletes who share our values and vision to move the world forward through the power of sport.

"As we look to the future, many of our female athletes have a fresh perspective and ambition to create even bigger change. Together with them, we are partnering to deliver new product innovations and services, support communities, and expand sport for the next generation."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

4 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

5 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

7 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

8 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

AI 2.0: redefining possible

9 AI 2.0: redefining possible

China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

10 China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

Related Articles

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers past, present and future
Nov 16, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers ...

Visa does a number on the FIFA Women's World Cup
3 days ago
Ad Nut

Visa does a number on the FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA 2023: How brands in the US are kicking off the Women’s World Cup
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

FIFA 2023: How brands in the US are kicking off the ...

Why FIFA's Women's World Cup ambassador is an own goal
Mar 8, 2023
Tim Jotischky

Why FIFA's Women's World Cup ambassador is an own goal

Just Published

Netflix adds ability to place ads around its top 10 titles
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix adds ability to place ads around its top 10 ...

Streaming service said it is focused on building both standard capabilities and innovative ad formats as it revealed a healthy bump in subscribers for the second quarter.

Building your brand as an operating system
9 hours ago
Tom Morton

Building your brand as an operating system

In our digital age, a brand OS provides the perfect building blocks says RGA's strategy and creative chiefs.

Most UK comms clients not walking the walk on climate change - report
10 hours ago
Jonathan Owen

Most UK comms clients not walking the walk on ...

Two-thirds of clients are jumping on the bandwagon of talking about climate change without doing anything about it, says a report by the UK's PRCA’s Climate Communication Group.

Roblox launches subscriptions for developers
10 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Roblox launches subscriptions for developers

That means virtual world-builders will have a new revenue source.