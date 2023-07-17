Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

Nike is showcasing the varied skills of top footballers in its Fifa Women's World Cup ad.

"What the football" opens with a father and daughter on the edge of their seats as they watch Brandi Chastain take a penalty in the 1999 tournament, which led to the USA winning the cup.

However, things take a turn when the dad takes a comical slip on a banana peel and gets a glimpse of the future.

It's 2023 and his daughter talks him through the different players and their tale, explaining: "We are in the middle of a very important time. The competition is better than ever."

As she explains each footballer's talents, the film shows them in the specific environment. American player Sophia Smith, for example, is "so good, it's scary" and she is pictured in a frightening way.

Of Brazilian player Aha Hegerberg, she says "it takes everyone to stop her from scoring". The ad shows the player on the pitch with lots of people, including some football mascots, rushing to the pitch to stop her.

At the end, Chastain turns up at the door with a cake to celebrate the man waking from his coma.

The campaign also includes a series of episodic films about the players, which highlight their talents and continue the themes in the ad. Nike will also create "dedicated and insights-backed recovery spaces" for the athletes.

Tanya Hvizdak, vice-president of global women's sports marketing, said: "At Nike, we have always firmly believed that the voice of the athlete has the power to change the world. For the past 50 years, we've worked with athletes who share our values and vision to move the world forward through the power of sport.

"As we look to the future, many of our female athletes have a fresh perspective and ambition to create even bigger change. Together with them, we are partnering to deliver new product innovations and services, support communities, and expand sport for the next generation."