mc saatchi

Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Aug 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches

Shops are honing their messaging and cutting the fluff as they compensate for a lack of body language and 'real world' signals.

M&C Saatchi set to report better than expected Q2 financial results
Jul 29, 2020
Gurjit Degun

M&C Saatchi set to report better than expected Q2 financial results

Group said balance sheet 'remains strong'.

M&C Saatchi delays financial results and seeks government coronavirus loan
Jun 30, 2020
Gurjit Degun

M&C Saatchi delays financial results and seeks government coronavirus loan

Business is also reviewing strategy.

Three Malaysian PR directors detained over US$21 million corruption allegations
Jun 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Three Malaysian PR directors detained over US$21 million corruption allegations

The agency directors are being investigated for allegedly bribing their way into a RM90 million advertising contract with Tourism Malaysia.

Tech entrepreneur Vin Murria takes 13% stake in M&C Saatchi
May 6, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Tech entrepreneur Vin Murria takes 13% stake in M&C Saatchi

She has become biggest shareholder in troubled group.

