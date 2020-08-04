mc saatchi

Search
Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.
Aug 4, 2020
With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Shops are honing their messaging and cutting the fluff as they compensate for a lack of body language and 'real world' signals.
Jul 29, 2020
M&C Saatchi set to report better than expected Q2 financial results
Group said balance sheet 'remains strong'.
Jun 30, 2020
M&C Saatchi delays financial results and seeks government coronavirus loan
Business is also reviewing strategy.
Jun 12, 2020
Three Malaysian PR directors detained over US$21 million corruption allegations
The agency directors are being investigated for allegedly bribing their way into a RM90 million advertising contract with Tourism Malaysia.
May 6, 2020
Tech entrepreneur Vin Murria takes 13% stake in M&C Saatchi
She has become biggest shareholder in troubled group.
