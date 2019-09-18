world cup
The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech
Leaders from FIFA, La Liga and Arsenal FC discuss their plans for Asia domination.
Post World Cup data breakdown: Was it worth it?
Viewed by half the planet, the tournament was a perfect platform for APAC brands to demonstrate relevance, test deals and tap new segments.
How Budweiser won the World Cup for brands on Twitter
The strategy was multifaceted but each aspect of it was designed to exploit the peak moments of excitement in the tournament.
Bend it like the Chinese players
Nike's 'Dare to Become' campaign shows a glimpse of the future when China becomes the football superpower.
Chinese appliance brand on the hook for US$12 million in refunds as France wins World Cup
Vatti and its franchisees must pay consumers some RMB79 million (US$11.8 million) in reimbursements after Les Bleus claimed the World Cup crown last night.
How brands are cashing in on the World Cup
The biggest sporting event in the world is upon us and that means one thing – brands are scoring deals from all corners of the pitch.
