women
Drop the ‘girl power’ shtick when marketing women’s sport
Now, more than ever, brands must help to normalise women’s sport.
Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.
Game play by women surges during pandemic, action shifts from consoles to mobiles
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Google-Niko Partners report shows that the idea of gaming as a male-dominated market is antiquated, as women's game play and spending rise.
Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation
The ad industry cannot exist without collaboration, yet when it comes to gender equality that collaboration is usually solely by women.
Watch how a woman’s self-worth chips away after sexual assault
Wunderman Thomspon and The Women’s Foundation Hong Kong pair up to produce a heart-rending piece of film.
Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.
