women

Drop the ‘girl power’ shtick when marketing women’s sport
Aug 2, 2020
Rebecca Benson

Drop the ‘girl power’ shtick when marketing women’s sport

Now, more than ever, brands must help to normalise women’s sport.

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Jul 1, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities

Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.

Game play by women surges during pandemic, action shifts from consoles to mobiles
Jun 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Game play by women surges during pandemic, action shifts from consoles to mobiles

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Google-Niko Partners report shows that the idea of gaming as a male-dominated market is antiquated, as women's game play and spending rise.

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation
May 21, 2020
Visha Naul

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation

The ad industry cannot exist without collaboration, yet when it comes to gender equality that collaboration is usually solely by women.

Watch how a woman’s self-worth chips away after sexual assault
Apr 29, 2020
Ad Nut

Watch how a woman’s self-worth chips away after sexual assault

Wunderman Thomspon and The Women’s Foundation Hong Kong pair up to produce a heart-rending piece of film.

Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Apr 24, 2020
Amy Snelling

Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?

Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia