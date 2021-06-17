Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2021 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented once again in partnership with Twitter.

Over the past year, brand marketers have had to adapt quickly as changing consumer behaviours have become normalised through the pandemic. Expectations for brands to deliver exceptional customer service and digital experiences are higher than ever. CMOs are working harder than ever to re-engage meaningfully with consumers amid this shift, and we've aimed to recognise those leading the way with direction and purpose.

We are excited to once again partner with Campaign Asia-Pacific for our #LeadersForGood program, which celebrates 50 marketing leaders in our region for their leadership and impactful works that have created meaningful differences during an uncertain year. While it has been a challenging year for many of us, these leaders continue to inspire others by leading with positivity and purpose. Congratulations to everyone and I look forward to seeing more inspiring works from them.

-Arvinder Gujral, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Twitter

The marketers you see in the list below are once again the most influential in our region. Many represent brands with substantial advertising budgets or market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers. They seek to communicate and engage consumer communities with meaningful work and action that can make a difference. As senior leaders in their companies, we also expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality.

Half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes in a challenging year. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.

Together, the 24 women and 26 men on this list are currently based in 13 markets across Asia-Pacific, working in a variety different verticals, from food to phones and from beauty to banking. While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.

Congratulations to all members of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.