Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2021 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented once again in partnership with Twitter.

Over the past year, brand marketers have had to adapt quickly as changing consumer behaviours have become normalised through the pandemic. Expectations for brands to deliver exceptional customer service and digital experiences are higher than ever. CMOs are working harder than ever to re-engage meaningfully with consumers amid this shift, and we've aimed to recognise those leading the way with direction and purpose.

We are excited to once again partner with Campaign Asia-Pacific for our #LeadersForGood program, which celebrates 50 marketing leaders in our region for their leadership and impactful works that have created meaningful differences during an uncertain year. While it has been a challenging year for many of us, these leaders continue to inspire others by leading with positivity and purpose. Congratulations to everyone and I look forward to seeing more inspiring works from them.
-Arvinder Gujral, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Twitter

The marketers you see in the list below are once again the most influential in our region. Many represent brands with substantial advertising budgets or market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers. They seek to communicate and engage consumer communities with meaningful work and action that can make a difference. As senior leaders in their companies, we also expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality.

Half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes in a challenging year. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.

Together, the 24 women and 26 men on this list are currently based in 13 markets across Asia-Pacific, working in a variety different verticals, from food to phones and from beauty to banking. While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.

Congratulations to all members of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.


Hikaru Adachi
FamilyMart
Japan

Dhiren Amin
Kraft Heinz
China

Sukhleen Aneja
Reckitt
India

Suresh Balaji
HSBC
Hong Kong

Jessica Beaton
Disney
Singapore

Yves Briantais
Colgate-Palmolive
Hong Kong

Sapna Chadha
Google
Singapore

YoeGin Chang
SK-II
Singapore

Thomas Chen
Yum! China
China

Shelly Chiang
L'Oreal
Hong Kong

Stephanie Choi
Samsung
Korea

Barbie Dapul
Globe Telecom
Philippines

Rustom Dastoor
Mastercard
Singapore

Ravi Desai
Amazon India
India
Rupen Desai
Dole
Singapore

Jasper Distel
GoJek
Singapore

Francis Flores
Jollibee Foods
Phillippines

Siew Ting Foo
HP
Singapore

Kainaz Gazder
P&G
Singapore

Cheryl Goh
Grab
Singapore

Rachel Goh
Telkomsel
Indonesia

Andrew Hicks
Woolworths Group
Australia

Danielle Jin
Visa
China

Naho Kono
Rakuten
Japan

Eugene Lee
McDonald's
Malaysia
Lie Liu
Oppo
China
Artur Martins
Kia
Korea

Jun Masuda
Line
Japan

Sweta Mehra
ANZ
Australia

Kevin Mintaraga
Tokopedia
Indonesia

Abdul Sani Abdul Murad
RHB Bank
Malaysia

Nirmal Nair
Nissan
Thailand

Karen Ngui
DBS
Singapore 

Lynette Pang
Singapore Tourism Board
Singapore

David Porter
Unilever
Singapore

Sindhuja Rai
Mondelez
Singapore

Brodie Reid
Tourism New Zealand
New Zealand

Lisa Ronson
Coles
Australia

Axton Salim
Indofood
Indonesia 

Ravi Santhanam
HDFC Bank
India

Stuart A Spencer
AIA Group
Hong Kong

Bo Sun
Trip.com
China

Christy Sun
Yatsen Global
China

Lijun Sun
SAP
China

Pratik Thakar
Coca Cola
Singapore

Chris Tung
Alibaba
China

Chitravinee Vannakorn
Kasikornbank
Thailand

Hung Vo
Biti's
Vietnam

Lilly Yip
PepsiCo
China

Mary Zhou
Lazada Group
Singapore
  

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

