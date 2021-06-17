Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Hùng Võ, Biti’s

A former agency leader, Võ has revitalised a staid homegrown footwear brand in the middle of a pandemic amidst growing competition from global labels.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Hùng Võ, Biti’s
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Hùng Võ

Chief marketing officer
Biti’s
Vietnam
New member 

Hùng Võ is among the better-known faces in Vietnam’s marketing industry, having run Redder, an agency that was acquired by Dentsu in 2019. Since then, Võ has been busy in a new role, as the marketing chief for Biti’s, one of Vietnam’s best-known homegrown brands. At four decades, Biti’s isn’t a new label in town, but Võ has helped reinvigorate what was a somewhat musty brand into a fresh entity. His efforts have helped triple the footwear maker’s domestic revenue, significantly improve brand equity and slot Biti’s into the top position at awards such as the MMA Smarties Marketing Awards. 

In the four years he has been in charge—and become a board member for Biti’s—Võ has greenlighted award-winning work for the brand, garnering citations at The One Show, MMA Smarties and Tangrams. Enroute, stronger brand equity and a range of premium products has helped improve the price points of the brand’s products from an average of $10 per unit in 2015 to $40 per unit in 2021. From its origins as a cooperative business, Võ has recast the brand to become an omni-channel connected brand and among the top fashion brands across categories in all key online marketplaces in Vietnam, such as Tiki and Shopee.

Võ joins the Power List this year not only because he is among the most influential marketers in a fast-emerging market like Vietnam, but also because he has been able to steer a domestic brand to stability while facing not just a global pandemic but also global rivals that are threatening to overrun local players. In terms of battling Covid and the ensuing economic downturn, he helped unite local brands across categories to make a movement around Vietnam-made products—partnering with the biggest e-marketplace in Vietnam, Shopee, to open a #ProudlyMadeinVietnam section on its site. 

In the middle of a pandemic, Võ has continued to build out Biti’s marketing strategy, even as he’s taken the lead in driving patriotism across Vietnam. He has developed a loyalty program to retain consumers and added services like order and drop-by. In a downturn, Biti’s retained 90% of its consumers, he claims.  In 2020, he also extended the brand into new categories such as smart health-tracking shoes, anti-slip wear for older adults and special footwear for medical staff. His efforts to premiumise the brand compensated for pandemic’s negative impact on volume. The company reached its annual target despite the retail category in Vietnam being hit by an average 40% to 50% sales drop.

Võ  has also worked hard to improve the firm’s DEI focus over the past year. He created Happy Biti’s, a program to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as mental health and happiness for all 8,000 people in the organisation. He is also a leading advocate for the subject in Vietnam, as part of the team that is planning to launch Vietnam Purposeful Marketing Awards, jointly founded by Brands Vietnam, Advertising Vietnam, Young Marketers and Biti’s. 

Away from running Biti’s marketing, Võ is also busy. He founded Young Marketers in early 2021, a non-profit, social training platform for marketing students that runs an annual contest attracting thousands of contestants and a nine-month development training program coached by top local marketers. This program has trained over 1,000 students and developed more than 120 elite students who work across companies including Unilever, Suntory PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Vinamilk, P&G, Abbott, Grab, Shopee, Vingroup and Masan Consumer. Võ has also served as a senior member of the final jury at MMA Smarties Asia Pacific and on the Vietnam Marketing Awards. He is also  a member of the Young Advisory Board of Fulbright University Vietnam and consults with the University of Economics/ National University HCM on improving marketing training. 

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

3 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

4 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

8 HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

10 Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.