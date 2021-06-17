Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Bo Sun, Trip.com

As the Chinese domestic travel industry recovers, this marketer’s work balances domestic gains with global vision and new avenues for business.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Bo Sun, Trip.com
Bo Sun

Chief marketing officer 
Trip.com Group
China
Member since 2020

The global travel business remains decimated from the COVID-19 pandemic and its related travel restrictions since last March. So the marketer in charge of keeping the world's largest online travel agency by GMV relevant, has had a massive challenge on his hands.  In charge of Trip.com’s marketing on digitisation, brands, content, as well as public affairs, Sun has proven to be up for the challenge, adopting a new ‘Local Focus Global Vision’ strategy over the past year and returns to our list.

Back in early 2020, Trip.com reacted quickly to offer flexible cancellation and refund policies for customers in a period full of uncertainties. In addition, the company donated three million surgical masks to over 25 countries and 400 oxygen concentrators to India. 

Following the rise of live streaming, Trip.com introduced over 60,000 products and achieved RMB 5 billion (US$780 million) GMV in 2020, as of December. Much of this was derived by quickly adapting to the rising demand for domestic travel. But the brand also aimed to connect with the rest of the world by presenting more than 20 global destinations partners' live streaming shows, watched by millions of customers. 

In late April 2021, it took a further step of innovation in content marketing and launched Star Hub(携程 星球号), an integrated and comprehensive marketing tool. Not satisfied with being a transactional platform, Trip.com and Sun's team have added a content platform, with over 100 leading travel partners on board.

Earlier this month, Trip.com joined the UN Global Compact to inspire change, committing to standards on human rights, labour and environmental practices, which includes advancing UN sustainable development goals and supporting UN Women’s empowerment principles.  Trip.com’s workforce is more than 50% female, with women holding 41% of mid-level managerial and over 30% of executive posts.

In addition to this CMO role, Sun also works as CEO of Oasis Lab, a Ctrip internal incubator and angel investor. Prior to joining Ctrip, Sun had more than 10 years of experience in China’s internet industry.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

