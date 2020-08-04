Search
Aug 4, 2020
How Chinese travel is slowly re-emerging
Chinese travellers are once again venturing out, domestically for now, and with new priorities and habits say travel brand leaders with access to new data.
Mar 30, 2020
Trip.com chairman warns against xenophobia outbreak
"The world must be vigilant not to let xenophobia manifest at times like this," James Liang says, blasting US president Donald Trump for dubbing COVID-19 'the Chinese virus.'
