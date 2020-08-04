tripcom

How Chinese travel is slowly re-emerging
Aug 4, 2020
Carol Huang

Chinese travellers are once again venturing out, domestically for now, and with new priorities and habits say travel brand leaders with access to new data.

Trip.com chairman warns against xenophobia outbreak
Mar 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

"The world must be vigilant not to let xenophobia manifest at times like this," James Liang says, blasting US president Donald Trump for dubbing COVID-19 'the Chinese virus.'

