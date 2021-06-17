Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank

Chitravinee Vannakorn remains on the Power List for the second time thanks to her continuing efforts to drive diversity and inclusion while promoting her bank's offerings with sensitivity during difficult times.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Chitravinee Vannakorn

Senior vice president; head of integrated marketing communications and customer relations
Kasikornbank
Thailand
Member since 2020

Chitravinee Vannakorn made her way onto the Power List in 2020 due to her key role in Kasikornbank's transformation from an old-school institution into a digital powerhouse; she drove a series of quirky, can’t-look-away advertising campaigns that raised the bank's visibility and helped it capture young mobile users. Vannakorn stays on the list this year for a sensitive approach to promoting the bank's offerings during the pandemic and for weaving diversity and inclusion deeper into the company's internal and external communications.  

In the early months of the pandemic, Kasikornbank and longtime creative partner GreyNJ United released a pair of "docovidtary" films. The first, produced in a week, focused on the importance of giving by telling the story of a guy who ventured out of his flat desperate for something to eat and ended up feeding his soul by helping others. The second film spotlighted the bank's participation in a government loan program for small businesses, but focused partly on a family-owned bakery that turned down a 10-year, interest free loan because the founders reasoned that others might need the money more. Framed as a "thank you" from the bank to such entrepreneurs, the film proved a gentle way of showing the bank's involvement in a vital program to help SMEs—without hard-selling it and without bragging.

Use of the bank's KPlus app increased 71% during 2020, reaching over 5 million transactions daily. A major campaign, launched in November, reinforced the app's ease of use, positioning it as a lifestyle app while also taking an inclusive approach. The centrepiece film showed people across a range of ages, socioeconomic levels and situations, including a gay couple with a baby—but without making a big thing about it. This is important, because in our book, matter-of-fact inclusion is the best kind of inclusion.

Internally too, Vannakorn has been a driver of diversity and inclusion. She’s credited with using her communication expertise to embed the importance of diversity—across genders, ages, races, ethnicities and social backgrounds—into the core of all internal communications. This has led to more international recognition, as KBank has been listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. This award marks KBank as the first and only Thai financial institution to be recognised for its commitment to diversity and the promotion of equal opportunities.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

3 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

4 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

8 HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

10 Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chitravinee Vannakorn,...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.