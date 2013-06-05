kasikorn bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank

Chitravinee Vannakorn remains on the Power List for the second time thanks to her continuing efforts to drive diversity and inclusion while promoting her bank's offerings with sensitivity during difficult times.

Kasikorn Bank names creative AOR
Jun 5, 2013
Racheal Lee

Kasikorn Bank names creative AOR

BANGKOK - Kasikorn Bank has named McCann Worldgroup as its agency of record after a pitch called last month.

