1 day ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank
Chitravinee Vannakorn remains on the Power List for the second time thanks to her continuing efforts to drive diversity and inclusion while promoting her bank's offerings with sensitivity during difficult times.
Jun 5, 2013
Kasikorn Bank names creative AOR
BANGKOK - Kasikorn Bank has named McCann Worldgroup as its agency of record after a pitch called last month.
