Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Less weird, more charm: Kasikornbank keeps it simple in a new campaign for its app

GreyNJ United's latest work for the Thailand bank goes for wide appeal by focusing on the needs of a range of consumers who just want to get their banking tasks completed with the least fuss possible.

In the race to sign up new customers and tout their digital cred, banks have tended to amplify their bells and whistles over putting their customers' needs and convenience first. In a bid to break free of this clutter, Thailand's Kasikornbank (K Bank) has released the latest campaign for its K Plus app, through GreyNJ United Bangkok. 

Rather than grandstanding about app features—or going all-in with weirdness as previous campaigns have done—the work focuses on the app's ease of use. From a grandparent topping up in-game credits for demanding grandkids to a first-time live streamer nervously going on the air to a couple enjoying time together with their child (props for the inclusive choice!), the ad covers a wide variety of consumers. Yet the style retains enough quirkiness that it doesn't feel like a completely different approach from the bank's earlier and successful campaigns.

K Bank has developed an ecosystem of partnerships with lifestyle apps that it has sought to blend into everyday lives. Rather than just position K Plus as a banking app alone, the work seeks to position it as a lifestyle one, in conjunction with other food delivery, taxi and fashion ones consumers may use. 

“The new commercial  ... strengthens the role of KPlus app in people’s lives as a ‘digital lifestyle ecosystem enabler’, which goes beyond traditional banking,” said Asawin Phanichwatana, deputy chief creative officer at GreyNJ United.

CREDITS

Agency: GreyNJ United Bangkok
Chairman: Thor Santisiri
Chief Creative Officer: Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief Executive Officer: Kanaporn Hutcheson
Chief Operation Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin
Deputy Chief Creative Officer: Asawin Phanichwatana
Creative Director:  Asawin Phanichwatana / Jesse Wong
Copywriter:  Jesse Wong / Natthinee Ruengves / Pandarie Somjit
Art Director: Pheraphas Jongphatcharanan
General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan
Group Account Director: Kantharat Teerarojjanawong
Account Manager: Naphat Ruenpanich
Associate Planning Director: Jongkoch Dusittanakarin
Project Management Director: Kanoksak Kanchanachutha
Senior Traffic Coordinator: Juthamas Tantated

Production Company: Happy Ending Film
Director: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit
Assistant Director: Pornpong Wongwatpong
Cinematographer: Boonyanuch Kraithong
Film Producer: Pacharin Surawatanapongs
Film Art Director: Cai Lianjie
Casting Director: Panjai Sirisuwan
Stylist: Angsana Tulakorn
Production Manager: Sasicha Kanjanumpa
Post Producer: Supapit Chirattikanon
Editor: Harin Paesongthai
Colorist: Chaitawat Thrisansri
Flame Artist: Krongyote Glinfuang
Music Composer: Siwat Homkham

