GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management

The agency has promoted Kanaporn Hutcheson to chairwoman and named Thipayachand Hasdin as the new CEO.

Thipayachand Hasdin and Kanaporn Hutcheson
Kanaporn Hutcheson has been promoted to chairwoman and Thipayachand Hasdin named as the new CEO of GreyNJ United Bangkok, effective immediately. In addition, Thor Santisiri has been appointed chairman emeritus.

Hutcheson, who has over 25 years of experience in the industry, has been the CEO at GreyNJ United since 2020. She played a vital role in launching the brand consultancy unit, 4Colors and developing the studio’s ecommerce capabilities. Hasdin joined as COO in 2020. She is also credited with adding clients including, FWD Thailand, Samsung, dtac, and TikTok.

Nirvik Singh, global COO and president International of Grey Group said Hutcheson and Hasdin had played an important role in building up the shop’s capabilities. “Kanaporn (Anne) and Thipayachand (Joup) have made a big contribution to making GreynJ United the powerhouse it is today,” he said.  “Anne … has successfully led the growth of the studio and the business impact for clients. Joup … has been instrumental in expanding the studio’s client roster and in promoting a culture of progressiveness and teamwork.”  

Hasdin also noted that the market is getting more challenging for agencies such as GreyNJ. “Amid the changing environment, there are many challenges ahead—whether it’s consumer behaviour, the media landscape or digital transformation—I am ready and committed to bringing strong growth and our famously effective work to all our clients.”

