Ogilvy India recasts creative top management

Ogilvy India has announced the departure of Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony. The duo were leading Ogilvy's South India operations as chief creative officers for the region.

Gharat and Anthony will be pursuing a career in direction. Anthony will continue to lead the Vi account as a consultant, informed a note from the agency.

Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, will be joining Ogilvy to lead South India's operations. He will be based in Bengaluru and join the agency in March 2022.

Piyush Pandey, chairman - global creative and executive chairman, India, Ogilvy, said, “I salute and thank Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony for their stellar contribution to Ogilvy for a very long time. It’s never easy to see your bright stars leave. However, when they step out to actualise their dreams, you can only cheerlead and wish them fulfilment in what they have chosen as their next journey and destination.”

Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat have led some of the most memorable campaigns this industry has seen. They have won critical pitches, built terrific teams, and put Ogilvy on the world stage more than once. They were always helpful, always putting their people first. Always there for Ogilvy. Having contributed a great deal to Ogilvy, they now want to go after their dream of becoming film directors. This means we still get to keep them close, just in a different role.”

This is Kapoor's second stint with Ogilvy. In a career spanning 24 years, Kapoor has also worked with McCann, BBH and as a founder of Eleven Brandworks.