Advertising News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Ogilvy India recasts creative top management

Lowe Lintas' Puneet Kapoor to join Ogilvy as CCO, even as Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony, creative leaders for south India exit.

Puneet Kapoor (left), Kiran Anthony (top right) and Mahesh Gharat
Puneet Kapoor (left), Kiran Anthony (top right) and Mahesh Gharat
Ogilvy India has announced the departure of Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony. The duo were leading Ogilvy's South India operations as chief creative officers for the region. 
 
Gharat and Anthony will be pursuing a career in direction. Anthony will continue to lead the Vi account as a consultant, informed a note from the agency. 
 
Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, will be joining Ogilvy to lead South India's operations. He will be based in Bengaluru and join the agency in March 2022. 
 
Piyush Pandey, chairman - global creative and executive chairman, India, Ogilvy, said, “I salute and thank Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony for their stellar contribution to Ogilvy for a very long time. It’s never easy to see your bright stars leave. However, when they step out to actualise their dreams, you can only cheerlead and wish them fulfilment in what they have chosen as their next journey and destination.” 
 
Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat have led some of the most memorable campaigns this industry has seen. They have won critical pitches, built terrific teams, and put Ogilvy on the world stage more than once.  They were always helpful, always putting their people first. Always there for Ogilvy. Having contributed a great deal to Ogilvy, they now want to go after their dream of becoming film directors. This means we still get to keep them close, just in a different role.”  
 
This is Kapoor's second stint with Ogilvy. In a career spanning 24 years, Kapoor has also worked with McCann, BBH and as a founder of Eleven Brandworks. 
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

2 STB declares winners in global pitch

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

4 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

AB InBev reveals new logo

6 AB InBev reveals new logo

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

7 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

10 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Related Articles

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
News
Jun 25, 2020

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket ...

Ogilvy names Piyush Pandey global CCO
Advertising
Dec 5, 2018
Claire Beale

Ogilvy names Piyush Pandey global CCO

Sonal Dabral to move on from Ogilvy
Advertising
Feb 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Sonal Dabral to move on from Ogilvy

Ogilvy resolves plagiarism dispute with Vivo, Dentsu Impact in India
Advertising
Nov 25, 2019
Campaign India Team

Ogilvy resolves plagiarism dispute with Vivo, ...

Just Published

Global adspend to grow 9.2% powered by Olympics, World Cup and US mid-terms
Advertising
38 minutes ago
Arvind Hickman

Global adspend to grow 9.2% powered by Olympics, ...

Digital adspend, including connected TV, to grow to twice the size of TV in 2022: Dentsu

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global ...

"This step is a huge encouragement to our Asian talents and a recognition of the North Asia Region's contribution to our global success," Lin-Baden said.

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic
Advertising
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

CEO Chris Reitermann and other executives appear in a poetic new year's film encouraging the agency's staff to carry the "powerful energy of the tiger forward" into the new year.