Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey to take on advisor role, Hephzibah Pathak takes over as executive chairperson

New roles also announced for SN Rane, VR Rajesh. Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Nayak and Prem Narayan have been added to Ogilvy’s board.

Ogilvy India has announced appointments in its leadership roles that will take effect from 1 January 2024. 
 
The transition will involve a variety of senior Ogilvy India veterans taking the next steps in their long tenure with the agency.
 
The current chairperson, global creative and executive chairperson, Ogilvy India, will take on a chief advisor role at the agency. 
 
Pandey will work closely with major clients, new business prospects, creative products of the agency and the agency's executive team. Additionally, he will also continue to participate in various industry bodies and award forums.
 
The global brand director and vice chairperson, Hephzibah Pathak, will take on Pandey's role as executive chairperson of Ogilvy India. She will be Ogilvy India's first-ever woman in this role. 
 
In this role, Pathak will be responsible for leading and driving the strategic direction, growth and transformation agenda of the company.
 
SN Rane, group executive co-chairperson India and  COO South Asia will work as business advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific. In his new role, Rane will work closely with Ogilvy APAC to ensure that Ogilvy India has a smooth transition under the new management and to advise on various business operations and planning issues.
 
VR Rajesh, will move from his current role as group president, Ogilvy India to chief executive officer (CEO) of the agency.
 
Rajesh will partner with Pathak in further accelerating the transformation agenda of the company. He will also be responsible for running the operations of the agency and growing Ogilvy's capabilities in modern marketing. In across offices in India and all its business units. 
 
Rajesh will also work closely with Hufrish Birdy, who will continue in her current role of chief financial officer (CFO), on various financial, commercial, and compliance issues for Ogilvy India. Hufrish has been a strong and astute pillar who has partnered the leadership team over years to deliver healthy financial performance.
 
Further, Ogilvy India's leadership transition will also involve important new appointments to the Ogilvy board. Joining the Ogilvy India board will be the agency's three chief creative officers (CCO's) Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak. The creative trio of Nayak, Karmakar and Rajadhyaksha are amongst the mostawarded and celebrated in the country and have led the charge in creating industry defining modern work on on many of Ogilvy's valued clients.
 
The agency's chief strategy officer (CSO), Prem Narayan also joins the board. Narayan has been a strategic partner to many of Ogilvy's key clients and creative partners. He has championed the effectiveness culture at Ogilvy, making Ogilvy India one of the most effective agencies in the world.
 
All four of them will continue in their current, vital roles in the agency, leading the creative and strategic work of the agency. These four executives will be joining Pathak, Rajesh and Birdy, who are already on the board. 
 
All of these executives, working closely as a combined leadership team, will provide important continuity, experience, and commitment to the next phase of growth and Ogilvy India excellence for its clients.
 
Devika Seth Bulchandani, global chief executive officer, Ogilvy, said, "Piyush has done what true legends do. Nurtured and groomed a class of leaders who can assume the day to day running of the Ogilvy machine which will give him time to focus simply on the magic he has been so legendary in creating for our clients. Together I trust the new leadership to take this iconic agency to new heights."
 
Pandey said, "Creativity and its impact on our client's businesses is at the heart of Ogilvy. In keeping with my passion, I will continue to partner and guide the new leadership as always. Our joint purpose is to ensure that we not only maintain but also better our core strengths."
 
Stay tuned for our chat with Devika Seth Bulchandani and Piyush Pandey. 
 
