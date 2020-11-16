greynj united bangkok

GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management

The agency has promoted Kanaporn Hutcheson to chairwoman and named Thipayachand Hasdin as the new CEO.

Less weird, more charm: Kasikornbank keeps it simple in a new campaign for its app
Nov 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Less weird, more charm: Kasikornbank keeps it simple in a new campaign for its app

GreyNJ United's latest work for the Thailand bank goes for wide appeal by focusing on the needs of a range of consumers who just want to get their banking tasks completed with the least fuss possible.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

3 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

8 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

9 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

10 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon