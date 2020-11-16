Search
2 days ago
GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management
The agency has promoted Kanaporn Hutcheson to chairwoman and named Thipayachand Hasdin as the new CEO.
Nov 16, 2020
Less weird, more charm: Kasikornbank keeps it simple in a new campaign for its app
GreyNJ United's latest work for the Thailand bank goes for wide appeal by focusing on the needs of a range of consumers who just want to get their banking tasks completed with the least fuss possible.
