thipayachand hasdin
2 days ago
GreyNJ United Bangkok shuffles top management
The agency has promoted Kanaporn Hutcheson to chairwoman and named Thipayachand Hasdin as the new CEO.
May 20, 2013
Umay+ launches integrated campaign to change perception towards loan getters
THAILAND - Umay+, an operator within the revolving loan category in the country, has launched an annual integrated brand campaign through Alpha245/Leo Burnett.
