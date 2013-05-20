thipayachand hasdin

2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The agency has promoted Kanaporn Hutcheson to chairwoman and named Thipayachand Hasdin as the new CEO.

Umay+ launches integrated campaign to change perception towards loan getters
May 20, 2013
Racheal Lee

THAILAND - Umay+, an operator within the revolving loan category in the country, has launched an annual integrated brand campaign through Alpha245/Leo Burnett.

