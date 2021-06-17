Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Brodie Reid, Tourism New Zealand

After making a big mark at Colenso BBDO earlier in her career, Reid has taken Tourism New Zealand's marketing to new heights with campaigns that overdeliver on ROI.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Brodie Reid, Tourism New Zealand
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Brodie Reid

Director of marketing
Tourism New Zealand
New Zealand
New member 

In a period of time when destination brands badly needed to compete for space on the wishlists of pandemic-confined travelers, Tourism New Zealand, under the leadership of marketing director Brodie Reid, topped them all. In fact, it's not fair to say that Tourism New Zealand excelled only among its competitive peers; few brands of any type managed to use charm and ingenuity to make as much of an impression during the pandemic.

At the center of the brand's success was a simple greeting from the land that sees each new day first. The 'Good morning, world' campaign, featuring a good-natured hello from a different person in a different spot in the country every day for a year, made a big impression on Instagram and with awards judges. More importantly, it helped the brand notch "remarkable" brand-performance lifts that are sure to pay off when tourism resumes. The campaign boosted New Zealand’s image in all markets, and especially in Australia, where its appeal grew 66%, smashing a three-year target, according to Tourism NZ. Meanwhile, consideration increased by between three and nine percentage points across all markets, and Tourism New Zealand calculates the campaign's ROI at $9.16 for every dollar spent.

The campaign was recognised at Spikes, where it won a Grand Prix among several other awards, as well as D&AD, The One Show and The Webbies. It also won New Zealand’s first ever Global Effie. In addition, at Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Agency of the Year awards for Australia and New Zealand, Tourism New Zealand won Marketer of the Year, Brand of the Year and, along with Special Group New Zealand, the gold for Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year.

Nor was 'Good morning, world', the only notable campaign to come out of Reid's team during the year. Reid also signed off on 'Play NZ', an ambitious and entertaining campaign led by Tourism New Zealand's Australia team, which packaged the country's many charms into gaming tropes.

Starting in May 2020, Reid and her team also took on a new government mandate to increase domestic tourism. A campaign called 'Do something new, New Zealand', which is still in its relatively early stages, has already delivered ROI of $23.69 per dollar spent, and the country expects to see an incremental domestic tourism increase of $2.72 billion by year's end, Reid reports.

Reid has been in her role since 2019, when she was promoted based on her "extraordinary leadership" and "inclusive working style" during two years as global manager of brand and content. During that period she played significant roles in the development and delivery of the 'Tiaki – Care for New Zealand' initiative and the delightful '#getNZonthemap' campaign (featuring Jacinta Ardern herself, as well as Ed Sheeran and Peter Jackson). 

Prior to Tourism New Zealand, Reid was group business director at Colenso BBDO. There she led the creation of that storied agency's most awarded campaign at Cannes—'Brewtroleum' for DB Export— which won eight gold Lions, a Titanium Lion and a Grand Prix, as well as another highly awarded campaign, 2016's 'Amnesty Unblocker'. While at Colenso, Reid was also named to Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2017 Women to Watch list. Prior to that, she spent time at Saatchi & Saatchi in Auckland, and before that multiple agencies in London.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

3 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

4 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

8 HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

10 Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.