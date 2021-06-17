Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Pratik Thakar

Global head of creative strategy and integrated content

Coca-Cola

Singapore

New member

As of January, Pratik Thakar holds a highly influential global role governing the creative output of one of the world's best-known and most popular brands. Coca-Cola entrusted Thakar with the creative direction of the Coca-Cola portfolio by elevating him to a newly created role as head of creative strategy and integrated content. For Thakar, the move marked the culmination of a career path that includes nearly 25 years in agencies in APAC, followed by eight and a half years at Coca-Cola in several leadership roles across specific geographies. Up until January he was head of creative excellence for Asia Pacific and director of integrated marketing communication for ASEAN.

Thakar's imprimatur was on Coca-Cola’s 'For The Human Race' campaign, which made a big impact early in the pandemic by thanking front-line workers for "filling the glass with hope". In addition to the global film (made in Malaysia by Merdeka LHS, part of Dentsu Group Malaysia), the campaign included a series of online films for specific markets including Italy, the US, Myanmar, Thailand, Spain and Philippines. The campaign also landed a mention in the influential Harvard Business Review as an example of how to market during a downturn. In January this year, Thakar presided over the launch 'Turn up your rhythm', an APAC-wide campaign featuring K-pop sensations BTS.

Since mid-2020, Thakar has also served as Asia-Pacific chairman of the CMO Forum at the World Federation of Advertisers. The forum is an exclusive, invitation-only network bringing together over 100 of the most experienced and influential marketing leaders worldwide. He's also involved in the Asian Marketing Leaders Program. Developed by the WFA and Human Capital Leadership Institute (HCLI), this program aims to create "the next wave" of regional CMOs by equipping leaders with progressive leadership skills, including a people-centric focus and an empathetic approach to colleagues, consumers and external partners.

Thakar also serves on the board of the Mobile Marketing Association, sits on the global advisory council of New York Festival AME Awards, and is a regular guest lecturer at Singapore Management University (SMU) and National University of Singapore (NUS). Finally, he is a volunteer advisor to NGOs dedicated to issues such as the responsible use of robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as ocean protection and the end of the shark-fin trade.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola in 2013, Thakar held leadership roles in several global creative agencies over a 25-year journey through India, Southeast Asia and Greater China, with stops at Grey Group, McCann Worldgroup, Saatchi & Saatchi, DDB and Lowe.

Pratik Thakar can be found on Twitter @PratikThakar_