Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sukhleen Aneja, Reckitt

Tackling behavioral habits and popular culture at the root, Aneja’s work is at the forefront of India’s increased hygiene consciousness.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sukhleen Aneja, Reckitt
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Sukhleen Aneja

Marketing director, R Hygiene, South Asia
Reckitt
India
Member since 2020

Sukhleen Aneja had a blockbuster year in 2020 as RB’s hygiene arm posted a remarkable 16% increase in reported revenue with India among the largest contributors to global growth. It’s perhaps predictable that consumers would rush to stock up on disinfectants and hygiene products last year, and toilet cleaning brand Harpic’s sales in particular grew by nearly 30 million units in 2020. Dettol too was crowned a leader in the soap category despite competitor Unilever dominating this segment in the past. 

Aneja is no stranger to pulling off national-level campaigns (see ‘Five Status Words’) and for Harpic this year, the spotlight goes to the brand’s extension of ‘#MissionPaani’, an initiative to raise awareness about India’s water crisis. It’s a large-scale, far-reaching campaign, and Aneja—with the help of agency partner McCann—roped in India’s most prolific composer, A R Rahman, to craft a water-saving anthem that was launched on World Toilet Day.

You can listen to the anthem here, but suffice to say it’s some of the best use of music in a campaign we’ve seen in a while. With kid performers at the core of a resounding chorus, we’ll be damned if it doesn’t dominate this year’s awards in music categories. 

Disinfectant brand Lizol, meanwhile, went big with its ‘Disinfect to Protect’ campaign, making use of megastars such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to urge consumers to stay home and regularly disinfect surfaces. This is all to say that Aneja’s focus on education and empowerment extending to communities in rural India has made her not just one of the most successful marketers in India, but also one of the most important. 

Aneja can be found on Twitter at @a_sukhleen.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

3 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

8 See the full winner list

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

10 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a sonic identity
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a ...

There's much more to sonic branding than picking (and paying through the nose for) a popular song. An expert from MassiveMusic explains why you should consider developing a brand sound, and how to effectively approach that process.

Don't do what these Dew dudes do
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Don't do what these Dew dudes do

Ridiculous ad of the week: A missed train connection results in some very reckless driving (and drinking) in a spot by Wunderman Thompson for Mountain Dew.

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.