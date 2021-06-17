Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard

Known for giving its customers new experiences, the credit card brand’s top APAC marketer adapted to new realities during the pandemic, remembering acts that are purposeful alongside the virtual.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Rustom Dastoor

SVP, head of marketing and communications, Asia Pacific
Mastercard
Singapore
Member since 2020

Mastercard’s lead APAC marketer returns to our Power List after a tumultuous but successful year for the credit-card brand, in which it reimagined its pre-Covid shift from advertising to experience into more digital and home-based forms of experiences. 

A good example of this was its ‘Open the Open’ campaign, which brought tennis fans to the Australian Open through a series of virtual fan livestreams since Mastercard couldn’t bring them physically to the event. Instead of settling for less, the virtual activations saw brand media coverage, engagement rates and positive associations soar from previous years, along with uplift on key brand associations like ‘innovation’.

Dastoor also played a role in stay-at-home campaigns directly related to the pandemic across the region, providing consumer discounts for new home essentials.  He also helped amplify the ‘#ThankYouVyapaariyo’ campaign to show appreciation for frontline workers in India to more than 100 million consumers and merchants through social media and TV inventory. 

Underscoring the active role that brand marketing can play through the pandemic, Mastercard’s efforts have paid off. Its brand equity increased during Covid’s peak in 12 of the 14 Asian markets it measured. 

So it’s not surprising that Dastoor actively supports Mastercard’s brand-purpose initiatives for the greater good of the company, industry and beyond. As the leader and convenor of the Asia-Pacific chapter of Mastercard’s ‘In Solidarity’ efforts, Dastoor and his team not only partner on internal communications to ensure all employees feel equally respected, but also ensure sponsorship platforms and advertising is inclusive, allowing participation from all sections of society. They also source corporate gifts from local merchants for small-scale industry and lead-marketing campaigns, and they work to ensure Mastercard reaches its target of restoring 100 million trees by 2025 with the Priceless Planet Coalition. 

On business objectives, Dastoor spearheads not just the development and activation of integrated marketing strategies, but also works closely with issuers, merchants and governments across APAC to strengthen the brand’s corporate reputation as one of the most innovative payment technology companies. 

A product of Ogilvy & Mather earlier in his career, Dastoor has thrived taking on big global strategy mandates, which included helping asset manager BlackRock build a retail brand and strengthen its corporate reputation. After joining Mastercard in 2014, Dastoor’s global strategy work included leading the brand’s B2B marketing efforts worldwide from New York, before moving to Asia in 2018 to lead APAC marketing. 

Dastoor can be found on Twitter @rustomdastoor.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.