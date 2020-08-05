mastercard
How Mastercard and Tokopedia are helping SMEs get online
While it might be too early to tell if the pandemic will usher in new strategies, it has definitely accelerated processes that were underway in the pre-pandemic age. We talk to two company leaders who have been helping small businesses sell online.
Marketing in times of crisis: Mastercard's global CMO shares 4 common traps and how to do better
"It's important that marketers learn from these times to better understand how to show up and communicate in times of crisis."
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard
With a dual mandate for marketing and communications, Rustom Dastoor brings a long-term strategic outlook to Mastercard's brand positioning.
'Priceless' pivot: How Mastercard took exclusive experiences online
Global CMO Raja Rajamannar told the Campaign Connect audience how Mastercard's pre-COVID risk planning, and its well-formed brand purpose, guided its actions through the crisis.
Mastercard dethrones McDonald's to be named best audio brand
Runners-up include Shell, Apple and Google.
Ashes to ashes, coal to art
Brands, artists, and agencies join heads on an art project for bushfire relief organisations.
