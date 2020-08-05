mastercard

Marketing in times of crisis: Mastercard's global CMO shares 4 common traps and how to do better
Jul 9, 2020
Raja Rajamannar

Marketing in times of crisis: Mastercard's global CMO shares 4 common traps and how to do better

"It's important that marketers learn from these times to better understand how to show up and communicate in times of crisis."

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rustom Dastoor, Mastercard

With a dual mandate for marketing and communications, Rustom Dastoor brings a long-term strategic outlook to Mastercard's brand positioning.

'Priceless' pivot: How Mastercard took exclusive experiences online
Jun 2, 2020
Matthew Miller

'Priceless' pivot: How Mastercard took exclusive experiences online

Global CMO Raja Rajamannar told the Campaign Connect audience how Mastercard's pre-COVID risk planning, and its well-formed brand purpose, guided its actions through the crisis.

Mastercard dethrones McDonald's to be named best audio brand
Apr 15, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mastercard dethrones McDonald's to be named best audio brand

Runners-up include Shell, Apple and Google.

Ashes to ashes, coal to art
Mar 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ashes to ashes, coal to art

Brands, artists, and agencies join heads on an art project for bushfire relief organisations.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia