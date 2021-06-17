Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: YoeGin Chang, SK-II

Chang has been responsible for ambitious, purpose-driven campaigns that manage to deliver empathetic storytelling and rich production values.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: YoeGin Chang, SK-II
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

YoeGin Chang

Senior brand director, global
SK-II
Singapore
New member

SK-II is behind some of the most exciting pieces of work we’ve seen of late including a mammoth animation anthology project featuring Olympians facing their own demons, or ‘kaijus’. The work was produced by SK-II Studio, just one of many marketing innovations that YoeGin Chang helped to develop to stand out from the crop of skincare labels that target women in Asia.

Having grown up in Korea, Chang tells Campaign she was often surrounded by unrealistic beauty standards, and was herself beaten down by mean comments about her “round face” in her younger years. Her adolescent experiences initially made her feel uncomfortable working for SK-II, as she was worried about playing a part in reinforcing restrictive beauty ideals. But it didn’t take her long to realise that she needed to tackle these issues at hand in order to humanise the brand. This was a chance, as they say, to change from within. 

In fact, her personal experience is one of the things that has led to SK-II’s most expansive campaign so far: #ChangeDestiny. It’s a simple purpose-driven idea, and one that is not necessarily new. But in her 13 years working with the P&G brand, Chang has managed to fine-tune the long-running campaign with the aid of highly local and relatable storytelling paired with rich production values. In essence, she’s managed to fuse old-fashioned marketing traits with progressive, relevant content. 

And while the pandemic may have hurt the brand’s revenue in 2020, Chang is optimistic that sticking to a clearly defined purpose is the way to go. In an interview with Campaign earlier this year, she said: “There are different attributes that we want to really win, [but most importantly] we want to achieve mutual trust between our audience and the brand.”

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.