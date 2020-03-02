skii
Shop is working with SK-II.
SK-II is back with another web entertainment series featuring original music, witty banters and unexpected casting
An unlikely star appears in SK-II’s Pitera Masterclass: John Legend.
SK-II’s Bare Skin Chat campaign is high on humour
What are Naomi Watanabe and James Corden doing in a beauty campaign? You’ll have to watch to find out.
SK-II ad: China's single women say 'Meet Me Halfway' to pressurising parents
The latest ad in the beauty brand's Change Destiny series hopes to prompt understanding around the emotionally charged subject of young Chinese womens' futures.
Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman
From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.
SK-II finds success in selling to younger Chinese: P&G
Jasmine Xu at P&G spoke about the brand's youthful revamp approach and CSR initiatives during the Shanghai International Advertising Festival held late March.
