WPP introduces new agency brand Black Ops
Mar 2, 2020
Daniel Farey-Jones

Shop is working with SK-II.

SK-II ad: China's single women say 'Meet Me Halfway' to pressurising parents
Feb 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

The latest ad in the beauty brand's Change Destiny series hopes to prompt understanding around the emotionally charged subject of young Chinese womens' futures.

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman
Jan 14, 2019
Li Mei Foong

From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.

SK-II finds success in selling to younger Chinese: P&G
Apr 9, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Jasmine Xu at P&G spoke about the brand's youthful revamp approach and CSR initiatives during the Shanghai International Advertising Festival held late March.

