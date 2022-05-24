Advertising Marketing The Work
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Why Gen Z is so important to SK-II and its 'Pitera & Me' campaign

Sue Kyung Lee, Global CEO of SK-II details how the brand's new campaign was inspired, ideated, and designed to connect with Gen Z consumers.

Credit: All photos and videos are provided by SK-II.
Credit: All photos and videos are provided by SK-II.

Recently, SK-II launched its Pitera & Me campaign, featuring global Gen Z celebrities Mina, Ayaka Miyoshi, Zhang Zifeng, and Leah Dou Jingtong who teamed up with the brand to promote the regular use of their famously patented Pitera skincare products, while showing some of their own personality as well. 

Sue Kyung Lee, Global CEO of SK-II at Procter & Gamble, shared her insights about the campaign and marketing efforts towards Gen Z.

Lee tells Campaign it was important that all the brand ambassadors be “real passionate users,” while demonstrating “living proof” of the brand’s promise to clear skin. Of course, their popularity with young audiences doesn't hurt either. New brand ambassador Zhang Zifeng, for example, just joined the SK-II family and represents the new generation of young Chinese stars born after 2000. Leah Dou Jingtong, meanwhile, is young pop star in China born in the late 1990s who has been working with the SK-II family for five years since her initial festive 2017 campaign, 'Your Statement Your Bottle'.

SK-II's latest effort, Pitera & Me, is a bit different. The brand describes it as a new “self-directed, real, unscripted, and raw” campaign. According to Lee, the video was filmed 24/7 in a vacation house, and “the brand ambassadors went completely bare-skinned and got up close and personal in ways that are authentic to their interests and personalities,” while also trying Pitera Essence.

For the first time, SK-II “incorporated the concept of ‘self-care’” into the Pitera & Me films, Lee says, explaining that ‘self-care’ became top of mind for Gen Z during the pandemic. “We know taking a moment for self-care to recharge, relax and refresh is important,” Lee says. 

Lee also mentioned that the idea of filming a brand ambassador story in a vacation house “was partly inspired by the authentic style of reality shows like Terrace House” as well as social media posts shared by Gen Z on Tiktok/Douyin and Instagram.

That is the reason why the brand argues the Pitera and Me campaign “was made for Gen Z, by Gen Z” through inviting Gen Z brand ambassadors and genuine users to tell the brand story in a Gen Z way of social media posting and sharing.

Lee believes that Gen Z is so important to SK-II because they “represent the next generation of prestige beauty and skincare consumers.” Lee considers the campaign as a way of learning about the new generation, “her preferences, wants and needs—so we can best serve and delight her with superior products, brand content, and experiences that are even more relevant and meaningful to her.”

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

4 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

5 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

7 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

10 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Related Articles

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over short-term sales
Marketing
Mar 24, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over ...

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%
Advertising
Oct 20, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%

Bilibili's hold on the hearts of Gen Z in China
Brand Health Check
Aug 18, 2021
Minnie Wang

Bilibili's hold on the hearts of Gen Z in China

Why do luxury brands misunderstand Gen Z in China?
Marketing
Apr 18, 2022
Daniel Langer

Why do luxury brands misunderstand Gen Z in China?

Just Published

Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully

A new global spot for denim brand G-Star Raw uses deepfake technology to bring a man from his youth all the way to old age in under a minute.

How brands can get noticed in hyper-socialised China
Marketing
6 hours ago
Matthew Cheng

How brands can get noticed in hyper-socialised China

The market's fast-evolving digital and marketing ecosystem can be a blessing or a curse to brands. The CEO of DDB China Group and CEO of DDB Asia provide tips on how to navigate this challenging but lucrative opportunity.

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing
Digital
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's ...

Winston Goh, Shopee Singapore's head marketer, talks about going beyond transactional shopping experiences and creating diverse retail journeys.

Starbucks pulls brand out of Russia
Marketing
19 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Starbucks pulls brand out of Russia

The American coffee giant follows McDonald’s in exit following business suspension.