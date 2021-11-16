YoeGin Chang leaves SK-II for global role at La Mer

One of Asia's top skincare brand marketers is on the move. YoeGin Chang, former senior brand director at SK-II Global, has confirmed to Campaign Asia-Pacific she will now be senior vice-president and general manager at La Mer International. Relocating from Singapore to New York in the coming months, Chang will be responsible for elevating the Estee Lauder-owned skincare brand and its business value across international markets.

Chang had been with P&G's SK-II for the past 13 years in brand leadership roles across Korea, Japan and Singapore and became a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Power List of 50 top CMOs across Asia Pacific last year.

In an interview with Campaign, she had explained how growing up in Korea she was often surrounded by unrealistic beauty standards but realised she could use her marketing position at SK-II to tackle issues around restrictive beauty ideals and humanise the brand. Known for choosing brand purpose over short-term sales campaigns, her personal experiences helped shape SK-II's expansive #ChangeDestiny campaign. Chang also helped to develop SK-II Studio, which produced the extraordinary animated anthology 'VS' series of films, in which Olympic athletes like Simone Biles and Liu Xiang battle kaiju representing societal pressures.