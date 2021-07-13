Partner Content
1 day ago

Yoegin Chang: How is SK-II challenging beauty stereotypes?

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

Yoegin Chang, senior brand director, global, SK-II

If we were to find someone who embodies SK-II’s #ChangeDestiny campaign, Yoegin Chang will be a strong contender. Surrounded by unrealistic beauty standards as a child, she was uncomfortable working for SK-II at first. But she soon realised she had the power to shift societal thinking of these stereotypes. In the last 13 years, Chang has managed to fuse progressive story-telling with rich production, giving audiences such inspired content as Marriage Market Takeover and VS animation series

Watch the video to learn more.

Read more about Chang’s thoughts on the power of conversation here:

The Power of Conversation 

And her thoughts on brand purpose below:

How CMOs can be a force for change when defining brand purpose
 

 
