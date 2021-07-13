Yoegin Chang: How is SK-II challenging beauty stereotypes?

Yoegin Chang, senior brand director, global, SK-II

If we were to find someone who embodies SK-II’s #ChangeDestiny campaign, Yoegin Chang will be a strong contender. Surrounded by unrealistic beauty standards as a child, she was uncomfortable working for SK-II at first. But she soon realised she had the power to shift societal thinking of these stereotypes. In the last 13 years, Chang has managed to fuse progressive story-telling with rich production, giving audiences such inspired content as Marriage Market Takeover and VS animation series.

