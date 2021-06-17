Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Danielle Jin, Visa

Visa’s multi-tasking marketing SVP adapts strategies to local conditions while keeping pace with technology in challenging times.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Danielle Jin, Visa
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Danielle Jin

SVP, head of marketing, Asia Pacific
Visa
China
New member

From serving as Visa’s Greater China marketing head to becoming its Asia-Pacific SVP, Danielle Jin has leveraged a data-led marketing technology approach in her five years with the payments brand. 

In this time, the Visa team raised its overall conversion performance and turned the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, winning numerous awards in markets such as India, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Positioning Visa as the trusted engine of commerce, marketing campaigns, such as #WhereYouShopMatters, launched across ten APAC markets, set about helping smaller businesses to develop online which became critical during the pandemic and lockdown period. The SMB campaign provided regional small and micro business with tools and resources to survive, while encouraging consumers to think about the positive impact of where they shop.  

Under the sponsorship strategies of Jin, Visa is going beyond traditional sports sponsorship, moving into eSports, fashion, food and music. Involved with Visa’s activations at Shanghai Fashion Week, the brand connected local young designers and global audiences. Jin also oversaw the team’s pivot from face-to-face experience to ecommerce and g-local student campaigns and also helped issuers (member banks) quickly shift their cardholder engagement strategy to provide more tailored product offerings and services. 

With cashless payments on the rise, Visa has adopted different marketing approaches in different APAC markets depending on the level of development and acceptance. In India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam, the brand promoted market-wide awareness and education, debit to drive contactless penetration, ecommerce and QR payments. While in Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Mainland China, and Taiwan, the brand has expanded ecommerce campaigns and leveraged acceptance, security, convenience, and value benefit messaging.

Meanwhile, Jin led her team and agency partners to adopt dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) technology, allowing creative communications to be more rapidly tested and personalised for consumers. 

Jin, who was included in Campaign Asia’s 2020 Women to Watch list, enjoys mentoring female talent within and outside of Visa and supports the brand’s DEI efforts. Visa supports and provides many diversity and inclusion initiatives and employee groups, including networks for women, LGTBQ+ and members of racial minorities. 

Before Visa, Jin worked at PepsiCo, Ghirardelli Chocolate, McKinsey & Co, and Unilever, both in Greater China and the US. 

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

