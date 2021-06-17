Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lisa Ronson, Coles

Esteemed marketer has helped transform a traditional bricks-and-mortar supermarket into a digital retailer, while dramatically improving its perception as a brand that cares, in her second year as CMO.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lisa Ronson, Coles
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Lisa Ronson

Chief marketing officer
Coles Group
Australia
Member since 2018

Lisa Ronson has driven a total turnaround at Coles in her second year as CMO.

Firstly, she’s helped transform a traditional bricks-and-mortar supermarket into a digital retailer by investing in its app and using data and technology to deliver a personalised shopping experience. To enrich the brand’s online offering, Coles digitised its catalogue and launched a new platform, Coles&co, to house deals and food-related content.

Ronson has also put significant investment in improving Coles’ brand perception. She launched the supermarket’s sustainability pillars ‘Together to Zero’ and ‘Better Together’; a health platform, Coles Healthier Living, which provides health tips, recipes and deals on fresh fruit and vegetables; and a new sustainable store concept, Coles Moonee Ponds, which was recently awarded IGD’s store of the month.

In addition, Ronson continued to hone Coles’ purpose under a new brand positioning—‘Value the Australian Way’—and responded swiftly to customer needs during the pandemic. In July 2020, in recognition that more people were confined at home and suffering economic hardship, she launched a budget meal initiative, ‘What’s for dinner’, containing easy recipes. The platform was created in three days, and won second place in the AFR ‘2020 Most Innovative Companies’ award.

As a result of these initiatives, Ronson has driven significant increases across key brand metrics over the past year, including establishing Coles as a trustworthy brand, one that follows environmentally sustainable practices, and one that cares about the health and wellbeing of Australians. Coles also catapulted into the number two spot for ‘most trusted brand’ in Australia in Roy Morgan’s 2021 report—a huge turnaround from being a top 10 most distrusted brand two years ago.

Ronson is both a purposeful marketer and leader. As “chief flexibility officer” she has helped team members adapt to home working. To improve team engagement, she launched a learning and coaching series, CMO&Co, in which high-profile guests including David Droga, Les Binet and Russel Howcroft have presented to the marketing team. Elsewhere, Ronson initiated a ‘Golden Beets’ marketing awards to recognise employees fulfilling its core purpose, and encouraged 120 marketers to undergo Mark Ritson’s Mini MBA in Marketing. This year, Ronson became a patron of the Australian Marketing Institute based on her active membership. She also participates as a mentor in the AMI, Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) and The Marketing Academy mentoring programs for up-and-coming marketers. Ronson is a board member of Coles’ loyalty programme Flybuys and the AANA.

Ronson joined Coles in 2019 from Tourism Australia, where she led a number of award-winning marketing campaigns for the brand. She has an impressive CV of senior marketing positions at companies including Westpac, David Jones, Telstra, Visa and Carlton & United Breweries.

Ronson can be found on Twitter at: @lisaronson.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

3 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

4 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

8 HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

10 Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lisa Ronson, Coles Group
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lisa Ronson, Coles Group

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.