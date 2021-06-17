Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Barbie Dapul, Globe Telecom

Dapul is making waves as a bright marketing star in the Philippines, catapulted by growth of the telco’s subscriber base and new customer acquisition.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Barbie Dapul, Globe Telecom
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Barbie Dapul 

Vice president of marketing, broadband
Globe Telecom
Philippines
New member

Broadband is not a sector that particularly suffered during the pandemic, but Globe Telecom’s Barbie Dapul refused to rest on those privileges. As the internet is something of a lifeblood for Filipinos stuck at home, Dapul pushed heavily for DIY connectivity via the brand’s home prepaid Wifi product.

This was done via a campaign called ‘Nasa loob ang Galing’, which has since garnered over 100 million impressions. With the help of Wunderman Thompson, the campaign aimed to encourage folks to make the most of what they have at home and was said to increase growth of both wireless customer acquisition and cumulative subscriber base. 

Dapul also aggressively pushed digital campaigns around the brand’s Globe At Home app by by giving customers DIY control over key account transactions. This allowed the app to grow its online channel user base by more than triple compared to initial estimates. The pivot towards app usage also led the brand to tower over its competitors in the subscriber market share category in Q2 last year, the first time this had ever happened.

From her 23 years of experience as a marketing professional, Dapul also understands the importance of product development. While movement restrictions were ordered, she sought to migrate the majority of subscribers to stable wired fibre technology to ensure the best network experience during the peak of the pandemic. Anyone who works from home or is struggling to stretch their bandwidth among multiple people will know that the optimisation of internet services is far more valuable than even the flashiest marketing campaign. 

This only goes to show that Dapul’s skill to produce simple, clear and effective communications around product and research have been integral to her success as a marketer.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

3 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

4 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

8 HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

10 Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.