Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Jun Masuda, Line Corp

The former Baidu exec is one of Line’s triumvirate and has helped to drive a significant expansion of its services. His role is becoming ever-more critical as the messaging app prepares for a global push as a new merged entity.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Jun Masuda, Line Corp
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Jun Masuda

Director, chief strategy and marketing officer
Line Corp
Japan
New member 

Jun Masuda certainly fits the power bill. Responsible for the strategy and marketing of Japan and Thailand’s most popular social network, he is one of Line’s triumvirate alongside co-chief executive officer Shin Jung-ho and CEO Takeshi Idezawa.

Masuda has been a senior executive at Line for nearly 13 years, but he joins the Power List at an important time in the company’s history. In March, Line, which is co-owned by Japan’s Softbank Group and South Korea’s Naver Corp, merged with SoftBank’s affiliate Yahoo Japan under a new entity called Z Holdings. In its annual report, Naver said the integration is expected to lead to a substantial expansion of the user base of both Line and Yahoo Japan. To facilitate this, Softbank has committed to invest 500 billion Japanese yen (US$4.7 billion) and hire 5,000 AI engineers to make the entity more competitive in the global market. Masuda, who is a director and board member of Z Holdings, is set to play a pivotal role in Line’s global ambitions. That Line is now merged with search means Masuda has come full circle—the executive joined Line in 2008 from search engine Baidu Japan where he led product and marketing.

Since he joined the company, Line has expanded significantly. Line was launched as a messaging app in Japan in 2011 and is now the leading social platform in the country with roughly 86 million users, or 68% of the population on the app. Much like China’s WeChat and South Korea’s KakaoTalk, it has evolved into a superapp with services across news, banking, healthcare and more. Masuda has presented several of Line’s innovations at its annual conference, and serves as representative director in subsidiaries Line Ventures, Line Music and Line Ticket. 

Line has also captured growth beyond Japan. It is the most popular social network in Thailand and third in Taiwan. According to Naver’s 2020 Annual Report, Line counts 165 million monthly active users (MAUs) across Japan and Southeast Asia. Globally, that figure rises to 182 million MAUs.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

3 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

4 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

7 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

8 HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

10 Heineken brings Uefa stadium experience to homes

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
9 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.