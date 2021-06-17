Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung

Samsung’s leading ambassador for mobile devices, Choi is keen to step up to key partnerships around the globe that augment brand and sustainability agendas.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi

SVP and head of marketing, mobile
Samsung Electronics
Korea
New member

Since taking on the role as Samsung’s lead marketer of mobile products in 2018, Choi has forged ahead with the brand’s mission to become more human-centric.  Through the strategic planning, development and execution of countless global marketing initiatives, Choi’s work is aimed at opening up new experiences and possibilities for millions of Galaxy users and fans around the world, especially the next generation of consumers. 

Some of her most daring works include Galaxy A’s ‘Awesome is for Everyone’, centered on making the latest technology accessible to a broader consumer base, and ‘The Future Unfolds,’ a campaign aimed at defying barriers and defining a new product category with the Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. Earlier this year, in April, Choi took a lead role in Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked product event, announcing the aim of treating laptops more like smartphones. That was followed by a ‘Museum of Laptops’ campaign depicting the stark need for more user-friendliness in a neighbouring category.

Meanwhile, Choi pursued strategic collaborations including joint marketing with Microsoft around the smartphone-PC experience, the introduction of a new foldable UX with Google, and the new lineup of 2021 Galaxy Book devices with Intel. On top of that, she oversees the company’s worldwide partnership with the Olympic Games, and countless collaborations in art, music and fashion, including Korean pop icons BTS

Choi has also strengthened Samsung’s aim of encouraging more sustainability through its technology, including expanding the Galaxy Upcycling program. Under her leadership, a Samsung and UNDP partnership in 2019 yielded the Samsung Global Goals app. Now on over 100 million smartphones worldwide, the app is designed to increase awareness of SDGs among the Galaxy community and provide simple tips to accelerate progress. In 2020, Samsung followed up with a new initiative, Generation17, to help young leaders improve global communities through mentorship, technology and peer networking. 

On first joining Samsung in 2016, Choi led a revamp of its global retail experience by transforming Samsung stores into community-oriented experience centers. In addition, Choi says her personal mission is to bring together global marketing teams with diverse backgrounds and experiences to make Samsung's marketing efforts truly inclusive and equitable, and to champion women leadership within the STEM marketing industry by acting as a mentor.

Choi’s successful track record in global consumer marketing was first cultivated over a 25-year career at Johnson & Johnson where she served as general manager of baby and beauty products in Japan, then as Korea managing director and later as the first Korean woman president of J&J baby care globally. 

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.