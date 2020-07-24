samsung

Delightful illusion promotes upcoming Samsung unveiling
Jul 24, 2020
Ad Nut

VIDEO: 3D forms appear to float and cavort inside a giant LED facade in Seoul, part of a campaign by Eleven and We Are Social.

Nine years of unbroken reign for Asia’s favourite brand, Samsung
Jul 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: South Korean giant charts high in 12 product categories and tops local and sustainable ranking.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Younghee Lee, Samsung
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

As her role evolves at Samsung, Lee has already built a legacy of a more human-centric approach to how the electronics firm communications with customers.

Cantopop and Cantonese opera mesh surprisingly well in this 'live jam' for Samsung
Jun 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Hong Kong band Dear Jane and Cantonese opera performer Christie To Wing-sum took part in a remote jam facilitated and shot on Samsung 5G phones for this video by DDB Hong Kong.

Samsung's 'Age of experience' is coming; resistance is futile
Jun 3, 2020
Ad Nut

An offputting film warns that technology is not going to stop, and you can't take a break from it.

Determined to be more than a mere agency, Cheil moves toward proprietary tools
Apr 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Cheil's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

